BNP leaders not pressurised to join polls: Home boss

Rejecting the allegation of pressurising BNP leaders to join the general election, Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday that the government hasn't put any pressure on them."The government hasn't brought any pressure on BNP leaders. There is no question of putting them under pressure. Rather, a section of former and present leaders of BNP have been coming to Awami League leader's houses, so that they can contest the election," he told reporters after the meeting withUnited Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis.Lewis had paid a courtesy call on the minister at his Secretariat office in Dhaka.In response to a query, Kamal refuted the allegation that it was under pressure from the government that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam was denied bail."Why the government will influence the courts? The judiciary is independent and judges take decisions after proper scrutiny. I personally think that the court hasn't given the decision under any influence. We didn't bring any pressure on the court," he added.Turning to BNP, Kamal said, "If you want to come to power, you have to go to polls. It is not possible to go to power using violence.""But, BNP has decided not to contest the election. Their party leaders don't support this decision. Leaving BNP, some of its leaders formed Trinamool BNP and BNM to participate in the election. We told them that the election will be free and fair," he said, adding "There is no outside pressure on the new parties."Kamal said, "When Gwen Lewis asked about the election, I told her that there is joy everywhere in Bangladesh over the election. Nevertheless, our law enforcement agencies will be vigilant so that no unstable situation is created anywhere.""Foreigners are asking about the BNP's absence from in the polls. We told them that nobody can be brought to election, if they don't want to come. Those, who are election minded have already come to the polling system. Some of them have come to election violating their party decision. "In response to another question, the minister said that before BNP's rally on October 28, some 565 cases were filed daily on an average and after October 28, the average daily cases decreased to 438, a reduction by 127 cases per day.He said arrests per day decre4ased from 1,956 before October 28 to 1,816 after that date.