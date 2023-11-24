Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

137 BNP men jailed for different terms on Thursday

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Court Correspondent

Some 137 BNP men including BNP former lawmaker SM Jahangir Hossain were sentenced to different terms in jail by three separate Dhaka Courts on Thursday in three separate sabotage cases filed with three different Police Stations.

Seventy-five BNP men were sentenced to two and half years in jail in a vandalism case filed Uttara East Police Station.

Twelve BNP men were sentenced to seven years in jail in a substance act filed with Kotwali Police Station.

Fifty BNP men were sentenced to three years and three months in jail in an explosive act case filed with Lalbagh Police Station.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque sentenced 75 BNP men to two and half years in jail in a case filed over blasting crude bombs, vandalising vehicles in the capital's Uttara east area in November 2013.

Among the accused, 72 others were declared fugitives and the magistrate convicted them and issued conviction warrants against them. Only six prosecution witnesses testified in court.

On November 26, 2013, police filed a case with Uttara East Police Station, accusing 73 BNP leaders and activists, including Jahangir. On April 20, 2014, police pressed charges against 77 people, including Jahangir Hossain.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


137 BNP men jailed for different terms on Thursday
BNP, allies threaten to resist lopsided polls
EC seeks appointment of 802 executive magistrates
Police recorded 376 incidents of arson, 310 vandalism since Oct 28
Three killed in bus, leguna collision at Demra
BD’s energy transition requires multi-stakeholder collaboration
BNP leader Annie gets bail in one case
Ctg water-logging mitigation project cost hikes to Tk 8,626cr


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft