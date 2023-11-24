137 BNP men jailed for different terms on Thursday

Some 137 BNP men including BNP former lawmaker SM Jahangir Hossain were sentenced to different terms in jail by three separate Dhaka Courts on Thursday in three separate sabotage cases filed with three different Police Stations.Seventy-five BNP men were sentenced to two and half years in jail in a vandalism case filed Uttara East Police Station.Twelve BNP men were sentenced to seven years in jail in a substance act filed with Kotwali Police Station.Fifty BNP men were sentenced to three years and three months in jail in an explosive act case filed with Lalbagh Police Station.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque sentenced 75 BNP men to two and half years in jail in a case filed over blasting crude bombs, vandalising vehicles in the capital's Uttara east area in November 2013.Among the accused, 72 others were declared fugitives and the magistrate convicted them and issued conviction warrants against them. Only six prosecution witnesses testified in court.On November 26, 2013, police filed a case with Uttara East Police Station, accusing 73 BNP leaders and activists, including Jahangir. On April 20, 2014, police pressed charges against 77 people, including Jahangir Hossain.