BNP, allies threaten to resist lopsided polls

The leaders of BNP and some like-minded parties and alliances on Thursday threatened that the people of the country will foil the government's move to hold a lopsided national election on January 7 by using their all might.Speaking at demonstrations and rallies in different areas of the capital in support of their ongoing 48-hour blockade on Thursday, they also called upon the government to cancel the election schedule to pave the way for holding a credible and participatory election.The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out sudden processions in different areas, including in Fakirapool, Motijheel, Panthapath, Dhupkhola, Merul Badda, Jatrabari, Agargaon, Shyampur Kadamtoli, Demra, Sabujbagh, Khilgaon and Banglamotor areas during the second day of the 48-hour blockade.Besides, Ganatantra Mancha, two factions of Gono Odhikar Parishad, the 12-party alliance, and Left Democratic Alliance, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote and Gonoforum and People's party staged demonstrations and rallies in Bijoynagar, Nayapaltan Old Paltan and Jatiya Press Club areas.From these processions and rallies, the opposition leaders and activists chanted various slogans against the Election Commission and the government for their 'attempt' to hold a lopsided election.As in the previous days since October 29, BNP's Nayapaltan central office remained locked on Thursday amid the presence of law enforcers on roads on both sides in front of the BNP central office.BNP senior joint secretary along with some party leaders and workers brought out a sudden procession in the Fakirapool area around 6 am in support of the blockade.Addressing the programme, Rizvi said BNP leaders and workers across the country are peacefully taking to the streets to observe the blockade programme, ignoring the bloodshot eyes of the government and its law enforcers."The current government will not be able to hang onto power this time as people will foil its move to hold a lopsided election," he said.The BNP leader alleged that police are arresting the opposition leaders and activists, filing 'false' and 'fictitious 'cases against them, attacking and raiding their houses and arresting their parents and brothers." But the blockade cannot be resisted." �UNB