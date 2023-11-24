Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP, allies threaten to resist lopsided polls

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

BNP, allies threaten to resist lopsided polls

BNP, allies threaten to resist lopsided polls

The leaders of BNP and some like-minded parties and alliances on Thursday threatened that the people of the country will foil the government's move to hold a lopsided national election on January 7 by using their all might.

Speaking at demonstrations and rallies in different areas of the capital in support of their ongoing 48-hour blockade on Thursday, they also called upon the government to cancel the election schedule to pave the way for holding a credible and participatory election.

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out sudden processions in different areas, including in Fakirapool, Motijheel, Panthapath, Dhupkhola, Merul Badda,  Jatrabari, Agargaon, Shyampur Kadamtoli, Demra, Sabujbagh, Khilgaon and Banglamotor areas during the second day of the 48-hour blockade.

Besides, Ganatantra Mancha, two factions of Gono Odhikar Parishad, the 12-party alliance, and Left Democratic Alliance, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote and Gonoforum and People's party staged demonstrations and rallies in Bijoynagar, Nayapaltan Old Paltan and Jatiya Press Club areas.

From these processions and rallies, the opposition leaders and activists chanted various slogans against the Election Commission and the government for their 'attempt' to hold a lopsided election.

As in the previous days since October 29, BNP's Nayapaltan central office remained locked on Thursday amid the presence of law enforcers on roads on both sides in front of the BNP central office.

BNP senior joint secretary along with some party leaders and workers brought out a sudden procession in the Fakirapool area around 6 am in support of the blockade.

Addressing the programme, Rizvi said BNP leaders and workers across the country are peacefully taking to the streets to observe the blockade programme, ignoring the bloodshot eyes of the government and its law enforcers.

"The current government will not be able to hang onto power this time as people will foil its move to hold a lopsided election," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that police are arresting the opposition leaders and activists, filing 'false' and 'fictitious 'cases against them, attacking and raiding their houses and arresting their parents and brothers." But the blockade cannot be resisted."    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


137 BNP men jailed for different terms on Thursday
BNP, allies threaten to resist lopsided polls
EC seeks appointment of 802 executive magistrates
Police recorded 376 incidents of arson, 310 vandalism since Oct 28
Three killed in bus, leguna collision at Demra
BD’s energy transition requires multi-stakeholder collaboration
BNP leader Annie gets bail in one case
Ctg water-logging mitigation project cost hikes to Tk 8,626cr


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft