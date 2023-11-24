EC seeks appointment of 802 executive magistrates

A total of 802 executive magistrates from the administration will start working from November 28 to ensure adherence to the electoral code of conduct ahead of the 12th national election on January 7 next year.The Election Commission (EC), in a letter sent Thursday to the Public Administration Ministry, requested appointing the executive magistrates.According to the letter signed by the EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman, the magistrates will carry out duties in the electoral field for 38 consecutive days from November 28 to January 4.Earlier, the EC decided to appoint around 2,700 executive magistrates but later changed its decision.