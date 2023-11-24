Video
Police recorded 376 incidents of arson, 310 vandalism since Oct 28

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent


The police said that they recorded 376 incidents of arson and 310 vandalism from October 28 to November 19 during countrywide blockade and hartal called by BNP-led opposition.

One train and 7 vehicles were torched during the blockade on November 22 and November 23, according a press release issued by Fire Service and Civil Defence on Thursday.
A coach of intercity Upaban Express was torched, while it was standing at Sylhet Railway Station at around 9:30pm on Wednesday, said Station Manager Nurul Islam.

He said that 23 seats of the AC chair coach (B) compartment of the Upaban Express  was  gutted. It took fire tenders half an hour to douse the fire, he said, adding no casualties occurred.

At least six police officers on duty were from  October29 to November 22 during the blockade, the police said in a press release issued on Thursday.

It said, a total of 275 vehicles, 24 establishments were set on fire and 11 vehicles were damaged. It said, unidentified people set fire to a bus of 'Ajmeri Paribahan' at Bijoynagar in the capital.

The police press release said, 86 arson attacks took place at different offices, infrastructure, Awami League's offices in outlying districts.

According to the Police Headquarters, six people, including a police constable, were killed since October 28. But BNP claimed that the death toll was 15 during the period.

According to Police Headquarters data 24 incidents of sabotage took place against the railway since October 31.
It said arson attacks were carried out at Kamalapur, Tangail, and Jamalpur.




