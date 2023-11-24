Three killed in bus, leguna collision at Demra

Three passengers of a human hauler were killed after a bus hit the vehicle in the capital's Demra area on Thursday morning.The accident happened at about 10:30am. Critically injured five were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where three were declared dead by the on-duty doctors.The hospital physicians said the condition of the three injured are critical.Demra Police Station OC Mohammad Johirul Islam said a bus hit a leguna in Demra in the morning. Getting information, police team went to the spot and rescued the injured.Later, three passengers were declared dead at DMCH on arrival. The bodies were kept at the hospital morgue. The identities of the deceased could not be known, said the OC. Both vehicles were seized, the OC said.Two of the injured were identified as Shamim, 37, and Moinuddin, 30.