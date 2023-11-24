BNP leader Annie gets bail in one case

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted bail to Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, publicity secretary of BNP in a case filed with Paltan in a sabotage act case.Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the bail order after a hearing.Though he got bail but he would not be released due to other pending cases against him.Police arrested the BNP leader from Dhanmondi area in the early hours on October 11 in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station over obstructing police and vandalising vehicles.Later he was placed under remand for four days in the case.