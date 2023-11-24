Ctg water-logging mitigation project cost hikes to Tk 8,626cr

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: The cost of the canal re-excavation, expansion, reform and development for addressing the water- logging at Chattogram city hiked to Tk 8,626 crore after approval of the Revised Development Project Profile (RDPP).The ECNEC approved the RDPP with an additional cost of Tk 3,010.12 crore recently.The RDPP was submitted in 2021 for extension of deadline and the estimation of the cost has been approved by the government expanding the schedule time to December 2024. The deadline for completion of the project expired in June 30.As per initial DPP, the project was scheduled to be completed by June 2020. But in the second time revision, the deadline had been extended to June 2023.The project of CDA "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram" was approved by the ECNEC on August 9 in 2017 at an estimated cost of Tk 5,616 crore.Then CDA signed an agreement with Bangladesh Army on April 9 in 2018.Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC Project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city.The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Tk 14,000 crore.The problem of water-logging in the port city is always happened frequently during the rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various part of the city which includes roads, lanes and by-lanes, houses, markets, shops etc.Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals. So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city.