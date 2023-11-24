Video
Air Chief feted Heroic FFs of BAF

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent


Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, accorded a reception to the gallantry award holder Heroic Freedom Fighters of Bangladesh Air Force, Heroic Pilots of `Kilo Flight' and their successors on Thursday at BAF Shaheen Hall, Tejgaon in the capital, according to ISPR.

In response to the call of the Father of the Nation, Valiant Freedom Fighters of Bangladesh Air Force joined the great Liberation War. Besides, the members of Kilo Flight made a rare example in air combat.
The contribution of the Heroic Freedom Fighters and the members of Kilo Flight are remembered with utmost respect by the nation.

In recognition of their sacrifice, the reception was organized on the occasion of Armed Forces Day 2023 where a total of 26 Heroic Freedom Fighters and their successors were present.

The Pilots of `Kilo Flight' and their successors were also present at the ceremony. Chief of Air Staff exchanged greetings with the Heroic Freedom Fighters and their successors during the event.

In his speech, Chief of Air Staff respectfully recalled the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all heroic Freedom Fighters including the martyrs of Liberation War.
 
The Chief of Air Staff said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has continued her efforts to build the Air Force as desired by the Father of the Nation.

Bangladesh Air Force, which was born with only three aircraft on the battlefield of the Great Liberation War, is today equipped with sophisticated fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, various types of radars, missiles and even overhauling technology.

A number of projects have been undertaken to increase operational and administrative capacity and several projects have been successfully implemented."




