Army Chief hold reception for Army FFs

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday accorded a reception to the gallantry award holder Freedom Fighters (FFs) of Bangladesh Army at a ceremony at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2023.

The Army Chief conferred peace-time award to 16 army personnel for their praiseworthy and courageous works in different times in 2022-23 in the function, said an ISPR press release.

Of the awardees, seven received "Osamanyo Seba Padak (OSP)" and nine received "Bishishta Seba Padak (BSP)", the release said.
In the function, General Shafiuddin exchanged greetings with the freedom fighter members of the Bangladesh Army, who played a vital role during the Liberation War in 1971 and their successors and presented gifts to them.

A total 75 Freedom Fighters and their successors were accorded reception at the programme, the release said. Later, the Army Chief also exchanged greetings with the awarded army personnel.

Senior officials of army headquarters and serving in Dhaka region were also present on the occasion.




