Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU students demand smart ID cards from first year

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
DU Correspondent

A section of Dhaka University (DU) students on Thursday demonstrated in front of the Administrative Building and Vice-Chancellor's office demanding their Smart Identity Cards from the very beginning of their university life.

They said that students of the university pay for the Smart Cards in the very outset of their journey while getting admitted to the university but get the cards in third year or fourth year or even after that which often put them in trouble outside the campus.

They staged the demonstration at Thursday noon while Bangladesh Chhatra League's DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon expressed solidarity with the protesters.

Later on, Shoyon along with a delegate consists of three protesters went to Vice-Chancellor office and got assured of taking necessary steps to provide the Smart Cards as early as possible.

Besides, the students demanded to waive the fines charged due to delay in getting admission in different departments.

The outraged students said, we can't sit for examinations in the promoted year without getting admitted. But there is a rule that we have to get admitted within two months of publishing previous year's results.

If we don't get any notice from the departments, how can we proceed to fill up forms within two months? If the departments asked us to do that, we would get admitted and won't be fined for the delay. It's administration's mismanagement.

They further demanded to refund the fines already charged a large number of students and waive the rule which was erected in 2017 by the university Syndicate.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sylhet’s rail link with rest of country restored after 13 hrs
DU students demand smart ID cards from first year
None will be spared if tries to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
Integrated efforts to halt spread of antibiotic resistance stressed
2 get life term for rape of girl in Ctg
Hasan urges journalists to use pen against BNP’s atrocities
RAB arrests an alleged miscreant with explosives in Rajshahi
Dengue: 7 more dead; 1,094 hospitalised in 24hrs


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft