DU students demand smart ID cards from first year

A section of Dhaka University (DU) students on Thursday demonstrated in front of the Administrative Building and Vice-Chancellor's office demanding their Smart Identity Cards from the very beginning of their university life.They said that students of the university pay for the Smart Cards in the very outset of their journey while getting admitted to the university but get the cards in third year or fourth year or even after that which often put them in trouble outside the campus.They staged the demonstration at Thursday noon while Bangladesh Chhatra League's DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon expressed solidarity with the protesters.Later on, Shoyon along with a delegate consists of three protesters went to Vice-Chancellor office and got assured of taking necessary steps to provide the Smart Cards as early as possible.Besides, the students demanded to waive the fines charged due to delay in getting admission in different departments.The outraged students said, we can't sit for examinations in the promoted year without getting admitted. But there is a rule that we have to get admitted within two months of publishing previous year's results.If we don't get any notice from the departments, how can we proceed to fill up forms within two months? If the departments asked us to do that, we would get admitted and won't be fined for the delay. It's administration's mismanagement.They further demanded to refund the fines already charged a large number of students and waive the rule which was erected in 2017 by the university Syndicate.