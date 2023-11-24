Video
None will be spared if tries to destabilise rice market: Food Minister

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

No one will be spared if any attempt is made to destabilise the rice market through increasing the prices of rice, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday.

"Already 60 percent rice has been harvested and there is no scope of increase in the prices of rice now as paddy is available in the local market," he said while speaking at a programme after inaugurating the procurement of Aman paddy, virtually.

Claiming that there is sufficient stock of rice against the demand , the minister said the local administration remains vigil for keeping the rice market stable.

"No one will be allowed to increase the price of rice showing any excuse and there will be no compromise with the quality of rice," he said.

Sadhan also asked the official concerned of the ministry to follow proper directives in the procurement process and ensure that no farmers face any harassment during the Aman procurement.

On October 8, the government set a target to procure 7 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and rice from the marginal
farmers across the country in the ongoing Aman season.    �UNB




