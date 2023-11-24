Integrated efforts to halt spread of antibiotic resistance stressed

RAJSHAHI, Nov 23: Integrated efforts of all the government and non-government entities and others concerned can be the best way of stopping the further emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance as its consequence is very much hazardous to the public health.All sorts of overrated and frequent uses of antibiotics in the human body as well as in all other domestic animals like cattle, goats, poultry birds and fish are always harmful. So, effective and meaningful steps should be taken to stop the unethical uses of antibiotics at once.Animal health experts came up with the observation while addressing a post-rally discussion here on Thursday.Department of Livestock Services (DLS) organized the discussion at the office conference hall of Divisional Director of DLS to mark the World Antimicrobial awareness week 2023 (18-24 November).This year's theme "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together" advocates for collaboration across sectors to preserve the efficacy of these critical medicines. Combating AMR is a truly global endeavour which should be addressed through a One Health approach.DLS Divisional Director Dr Abdul Hye Sarker and Deputy Director of Artificial Insemination Dr Anwarul Haque addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively with District Livestock Officer Dr Zulfiker Akter Hossain in the chair.District veterinary officer Dr.Harun ur Rashid, Food safety officer Shakil Ahamed and Assistant Director of the Directorate of Drug Administration Makhnoon Tabassum also spoke on the occasion disseminating their expertise on the issue.During his keynote presentation, Professor Mozaffor Hossain from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Rajshahi University talked about the demerits of using overrated antibiotics and called for massive mass-awareness on the issue.He viewed all sectors concerned should encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials and to strengthen preventive measures besides working together through a One Health approach.Dr Mozaffor Hossain said the present government is committed to prevent antibiotic resistance and urged all authorities concerned to supplement the government efforts collectively.In his remarks, Dr Abdul Hye Sarker said there is no alternative to stop the use of antibiotics without prescription to ensure a sound public health.He mentioned that antibiotic resistance destroys the immunity power of the human body and subsequently makes the body vulnerable to many communicable diseases. �BSS