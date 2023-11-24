2 get life term for rape of girl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: A Chattogram court on Thursday awarded life term imprisonment to two violators for raping a girl at South Bhurshi village under Patiya upazila of the district in 2020.Judge of Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Joynal Abadin passed the judgment convicting Sonjoy Dey,22 and Kanchoon Mitra,47, hailed from said area under Patiya upazila of the district.The court also fined them Taka 10,000, in default, they will have to serve one month more rigorous imprisonment.The prosecution story is in brief, that convicted Sonjoy Dey, 22, raped to a 14-year-old girl after abducting and alluring to merry her inside their residence in cooperation with Amol Mitra on the night of October 6 in 2020 in city's Patenga area.Victim's father filed a rape case against convicted persons with Patiya thana after a few days over the incident. �BSS