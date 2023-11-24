RAB arrests an alleged miscreant with explosives in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 23: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged miscreant with 1.965 kilograms of explosives in the district on Wednesday night.The arrested was identified as Helal Uddin, 40, son of late Sayem Ali of Chalk Mukterpur village under Charghat Upazila in the district, the RAB sources said on Thursday noon.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in this area at around 2:30 am and nabbed him. The team recovered 900 grams of gunpowder, 480 grams of granular black stone, 300 grams of broken glass and 285 grams of small pins from his possession, said Commanding Officer of RAB-5 Lt Col Reaz Shahrier.A case was recorded with Charghat Police Station in this connection and the arrested person along with the seized goods was handed over to the police. �BSS