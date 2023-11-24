Video
Home Editorial

Well-being of future leaders call for parental engagement

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
In the realm of tomorrow's nation-builders, our children stand as the architects shaping the future landscape of our country. Their journey from innocence to leadership holds the promise of tomorrow's progress and prosperity. Yet, in our pursuit of financial stability, are we inadvertently neglecting the vital role we play in nurturing these future torchbearers?

The increasing hustle of modern life sees a surge in parents dedicating more time to financial pursuits. Regrettably, this leaves a diminishing space for the crucial upbringing and development of their children. This trend is acutely visible in urban areas, where the pursuit of material wealth consumes the lion's share of attention and time.
As parents are stretched thin by professional obligations, the reliance on hired help to tend to their children has become a prevalent solution. However, this detachment inadvertently creates a chasm between parents and children. In some unfortunate cases, the hired assistance intended for childcare has led to distressing incidents of abuse, further amplifying the vulnerability of our young ones.

Moreover, the rise of nuclear families accentuates the sense of solitude experienced by children, perpetuating a distressing environment. Our children, delicate and impressionable, require not just physical care but a dedicated presence that fosters both mental and physical well-being.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



