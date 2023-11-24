A global call for embracing humanity's commitment

In a world where conflicts and wars continues to cast ominous shadows over humanity's progress, the recent address by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the "G20 Leader's Summit 2023" echoes with an urgent plea for a resounding "NO" to all forms of wars.According to a news report published in this daily on Thursday-the summit, themed "One Earth, One Family, One Future," serves as a poignant reminder of our shared responsibility to nurture and protect our planet for the well-being of future generations. Yet, against this backdrop of unity and hope, the grim realities of ongoing conflicts paint a starkly contrasting picture.PM's impassioned plea reverberates amidst the backdrop of the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire, offering a glimmer of hope amid prolonged bloodshed. The PM rightly emphasized on the toll of global conflicts, shedding light on the profound human and economic costs incurred by the ongoing friction.Additionally, PM's heart-rending mention of the distressing events in Palestine, where thousands including innocent children - have fallen victim to merciless violence - serves as a sobering reminder of the atrocities that mar our world. The staggering toll of lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon communities stand as a testament to the urgent need for swift and decisive action towards peace.The narrative of conflict, with its harrowing implications on lives and economies, stands in stark contrast to the aspirations espoused at the summit. The reverberations of war ripple far beyond the immediate battlegrounds, impacting global stability and impeding the socio-economic progress of nations worldwide.In the face of such tumultuous times, the clarion call for peace must transcend geopolitical boundaries. It demands a collective commitment from leaders and citizens alike to stand firm against destructive forces of war. It necessitates a concerted effort to seek diplomatic resolutions, prioritize dialogue, and foster understanding between nations.However, the world stands at a critical juncture today, where the choices made today will sculpt the contours of tomorrow. It is incumbent upon the global community to heed PM's humanitarian plea and embrace a steadfast resolve to prioritize peace over conflict.We believe path to a harmonious world, envisioned at the G20 summit, requires the unwavering dedication of nations to champion the cause of peace. Let us forge a future where the echoes of gunfire are replaced by the symphony of diplomacy, and the legacy we leave behind is one defined by unity, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding humanity.As we navigate these turbulent times, may the resounding call for peace echo in every corner of the globe, guiding us towards a future where conflicts yield to compassion, and humanity prevails.Together, let us stand as custodians of peace, ensuring that the aspirations articulated at the summit become a tangible reality for generations to come.