Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges

Despite the growing recognition of gender equality in many spheres, the struggle for women's land rights in Bangladesh continues to be an uphill battle. The latest census data from July 2022 reveals a population of 16 crores 51 lakh 58 thousand 616 people; among them, the number of men is eight crores 17 lakh 12 thousand 824 people, and the number of women is eight crores 33 lakhs 47 thousand 206 people. Regarding population, women are slightly higher than men.However, they are getting different rights than women regarding equal rights in inheritance, government land, land market distribution, or buying and leasing land. Although many women are involved in agricultural labor, they are not recognized as farmers as they do not own land.Women's land rights vary globally. In Bangladesh, laws have evolved to grant women equal rights to inherit and own land, yet social norms often hinder implementation. Other countries like India, Rwanda, and Tanzania have made strides through legislation ensuring women's land rights. According to World Bank data, in Bangladesh, women own about 3-5% of agricultural land, while in India, it's around 13%. Rwanda and Tanzania showcase relatively higher ownership rates, with women holding 20% and 30% of the land, respectively, reflecting varying progress in securing these rights.We live in a society where patriarchal norms still dominate, and women's rights to equal inheritance and land ownership face significant challenges. The Constitution cannot be blamed in this regard because Article 27 of the Constitution of Bangladesh clearly states that all citizens have equal rights to enjoy equal opportunities, and Article 42(1) of the Constitution states that every citizen has the right to acquire, hold, transfer, or dispose of property. CEDAW Article 19 deals with gender-based violence and geocentric violence against women-section 82(8) of the State Acquisition and Tenancy Act 1950 deals with land ownership.Islamic law, which governs inheritance in Bangladesh, provides women with a share of their father's or husband's property. However, these legal provisions often need to be implemented, leaving many women needing the inheritance they are entitled to.This situation leaves countless women vulnerable, particularly if they lose their husbands or face divorce.Under the prevailing legal framework, Hindu women are denied exclusive rights to their father's or husbands' property, leaving them with limited inheritance options.According to the established principle of Hindu law, in the event of a person's demise, the surviving son or sons inherit the entire estate. This discriminatory practice means that daughters are often excluded from property inheritance, a right that hinges on the presence of a male heir within the family.This situation not only perpetuates gender inequality but also underscores the urgent need for legal reforms within the country. Denying Hindu daughters their rightful share in ancestral property based on their gender not only infringes upon their fundamental human rights but also reinforces deeply ingrained societal biases. It leaves Hindu women economically vulnerable, often without substantial resources to support themselves and their families.Rural women face additional challenges and comprise a significant agricultural workforce. They engage in extensive agricultural labor, contributing significantly to the country's economy.However, their efforts must be recognized, as they need to gain ownership of their cultivated land. Their work, whether tending to livestock or participating in planting and harvesting, must often be more appreciated.Initiating legal reforms that guarantee equal inheritance rights for both Hindu and Muslim women, irrespective of their gender, is a fundamental step toward rectifying the existing disparities. Amendments to the current laws should ensure that daughters and sons have an equal share in their father's or husband's property. This legal overhaul is a matter of justice and a means to empower women economically and socially.More than merely having progressive laws on paper is required; their effective enforcement is paramount. Government bodies and legal authorities should work diligently to implement existing legal provisions without bias. This includes actively addressing cases where women are denied their rightful inheritance and taking legal action against those responsible for such discrimination.A multifaceted approach encompassing legal reforms, societal awareness, and economic empowerment is essential for achieving true gender equality in Bangladesh. By ensuring that women, regardless of their religion, have equal rights to inheritance, property ownership, and economic opportunities, the nation can progress toward a more just and equitable society where every citizen enjoys their fundamental rights and freedoms.The writer is a contributor