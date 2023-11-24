Worker safety in Bangladesh: Tragedy turned into triumph

An EU delegation team concludes a five-day visit to Bangladesh on November 12-16, 2023,to assess labor conditions in Bangladesh. The nation, often under scrutiny for its labor practices, has made significant strides in implementing initiatives prioritizing the safety and dignity of those who contribute immensely to its thriving garment industry. The journey from the tragic Rana Plaza incident in 2013 to becoming a global role model for workplace safety and sustainability is a testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to its workforce. Over the past decade, the country has invested substantially in infrastructure, green initiatives, and compliance measures to ensure the well-being of its workers.The turning point for Bangladesh's RMG sector came in 2013 with the tragic Rana Plaza incident, which claimed the lives of 1,134 workers. This catastrophic event served as a catalyst for change, prompting industry leaders and government officials to reevaluate safety measures and implement comprehensive reforms.One of the key drivers of change has been the significant investments made in factories to enhance infrastructure and install state-of-the-art fire and electrical safety equipment. The commitment to better compliance and green initiatives has resulted in safer working conditions and positioned Bangladesh as a role model for other nations in the garment manufacturing sector.The commitment to workplace safety is evident in the multitude of workplace safety certifications achieved by Bangladesh's RMG industry, with certifications from renowned organizations such as BSCI, Accord, WRAP, SEDEX, and more; around 18,000 workers are currently employed in facilities that adhere to the highest international safety standards. The country boasts 158 LEED-certified green RMG factories, with an additional 500 in the pipeline for certification. These certifications not only validate the industry's commitment to safety but also provide assurance to international buyers and consumers.International collaboration has played a pivotal role in reshaping Bangladesh's RMG industry.The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety and the accord are two landmark initiatives formed in the aftermath of the Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013, and they have played a crucial role in significantly enhancing worker safety in Bangladesh's Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector. This groundbreaking collaboration between international brands, retailers, and stakeholders was driven by a commitment to address the pressing issues surrounding workplace safety.The Alliance conducted thorough inspections of factories associated with its member brands. These inspections assessed structural, electrical, and fire safety and the overall working conditions. It identified safety deficiencies, categorized by severity, and factories were given a specific timeline for remediation. The Alliance actively worked with factory owners to ensure the necessary safety measures.The Accordbrought about tangible improvements through rigorous inspections, audits, and remediation for 850 factories, benefitting over a million workers. These initiatives have created a ripple effect, fostering a culture of safety and compliance across the sector. Suppliers in Bangladesh have made significant safety improvements at their factories, with support from more than 220 brand signatories who have invested over 70 million USD to finance the Accord programs and operations in Bangladesh.The impact of these efforts includes developing and implementing training programs for over 1.2 million workers, establishing a helpline managing over 30,000 calls annually, and impactful worker surveys. The Accord and the RMG Sustainability Council haveconducted nearly 56,000 inspections, rectifying 140,000 health and safety issues.Since 2020, a nationally led RMG Sustainability Council, bringing together industry owners, brands, and trade unions, has taken over ensuring building and fire safety from international initiatives. The BGMEA says significant improvements have been made in workers' rights, including safety and transparency under the council.The RMG Sustainability Council, in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), signed an agreement last year to enhance workplace safety and health in ten priority economic sectors. The initiative aims to establish safety units, develop safety committees, and upskill workers on occupational safety and health.A crucial aspect of Bangladesh's commitment to safety lies in empowering workers. The Accord and RMG Sustainability Council have facilitated the formation of over 1,200 joint labor-management Safety Committees in Accord-covered factories. These committees are now trained to address and monitor factory safety daily. Moreover, workers have filed over 6,000 complaints through independent mechanisms, leading to improvements in health and safety, disciplinary actions, benefit payments, and reduced working hours.The government has also invested in capacity building and training programs for workers and factory owners to foster a safety culture. These initiatives focus on imparting essential skills, raising awareness about safety protocols, and cultivating a sense of responsibility toward the well-being of workers.The government's dedication to fostering a safe and healthy work environment for all employees, particularly those in the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector, has resulted in significantnation-led reforms, too. The Labor (Amendment) Act of 2013, which builds upon the foundation laid by the Labor Act of 2006 and establishes a National Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Policy and a National Plan of Action,is a testament to that.The 2013 Labor (Amendment) Act introduced pivotal amendments, reflecting an evolving understanding of workplace safety. Creating safety committees in factories with 50 or more workers, establishing Health Centers in workplaces with over 5000 employees, and appointing safety welfare officers in workplaces with more than 500 employees demonstrate a forward-looking approach to ensuring safety.In response to the industrial disasters, the Bangladesh government initiated significant reforms in the Department of Inspections for Factories and Establishments (DIFE). The department received increased budgetary allocations, enhanced status, and additional staff. Efforts have been made to strengthen planning and operational mechanisms, resulting in a more effective, credible, and accountable inspection service.Bangladesh's journey from the shadows of industrial disasters to becoming a global exemplar for safety and sustainability is awe-inspiring. The nation's unwavering commitment, backed by investments, collaborations, and regulatory reforms, has ensured the safety of its RMG workers and positioned the country as a torchbearer for other nations in the garment manufacturing sector. As Bangladesh continues to stride towards a future of safe, sustainable, and responsible industry practices, the world watches, inspired by a nation that turned tragedy into triumph.The writer is a Student, Peace and Conflict Studies (MSS), Dhaka University