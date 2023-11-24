How losing individuality at work impacts mental health and society

Imagine you're on a quest to achieve success and gain approval from society. It's like a never-ending journey, and in this journey, people often get caught up in their jobs so much that they end up giving away a particular part of themselves-their uniqueness. Think of it as being caught in a complicated web, like a spider's web, where every strand represents the demands and expectations of your job. Without realizing it, you start sacrificing what makes you special, your unique identity, just to fit in and do what's expected.Now, why is this a problem? It's a big deal because losing who you are amid a demanding job affects many things in your life. It's not just about getting a paycheck or a promotion; it goes much deeper. One major issue is that you might feel empty and unhappy. Imagine working hard every day but feeling like something important is missing. That missing piece is often your true self, hidden behind the responsibilities and roles your job requires.Another problem is that when everyone in a job starts acting the same way thinking the same way, creativity takes a hit. Imagine a workplace where everyone dresses, talks, and feels precisely alike. It seems organized, but it's also poring. True innovation and fresh ideas come from people who dare to be different and bring their unique perspectives. When individuality is lost, creativity suffers, and that's not good for anyone.And here's the thing about mental well-being. If you're pretending to be someone you're not for the sake of your job, it can mess with your head. It's like wearing a mask always, not showing your true face. That can be stressful and tiring. It can even lead to burnout, where you're mentally and emotionally exhausted. But it's not just about you as an individual. When many people give up their uniqueness for their jobs, society loses. Picture a world where everyone is like a robot, doing the same things and thinking the same way. That sounds like something other than a vibrant, exciting place. A society becomes truly rich and dynamic when it embraces its people's differences and diverse talents.Imagine you're working in a job and start feeling like you've lost something important-like a part of yourself. That feeling is what we mean by the erosion of individuality. It's like being a small piece in a big machine, like a gear in a clock. Everyone has their job, but sometimes, it feels like you're just a tiny part, not yourself. This happens often in big companies or workplaces with many rules and levels. You might start feeling like your authentic self, your true personality, is hidden under all these expectations and rules.When you're focused on climbing the success ladder at work, it can take over everything else. Your hobbies, the things you love to do, and what you genuinely believe in might get pushed to the side. Success becomes the only thing that matters, and you must remember what makes you happy and passionate. In this process, you might just do what everyone expects from you, following the crowd. It's like being a copy of what society thinks you should be, not being yourself. You might feel disconnected from the things that make you special, your unique qualities that set you apart.So, losing your individuality at work is more than just feeling like a small part of a big machine. It's also about forgetting what makes you happy, what you care about, and following the rules instead of being true to yourself. It's like your true self, the weight of what others expect from you, which can leave you empty and lost. Imagine working where everyone is expected to act and think the same way. It's like a big pot of soup with identical ingredients. That's what we mean by the homogenization of individuals within professions.Think about creativity and innovation, like the special spices in that soup. They make it unique and tasty. When everyone in a job acts precisely the same, it's like taking away those special spices. Creativity is all about thinking up new and excellent ideas; innovation is about turning those ideas into something tangible and valuable. But the soup becomes bland if everyone is doing what's expected and not thinking outside the box. In the workplace, when people are rewarded for acting like everyone else, it stifles creativity. It's like saying, "Don't be different; just do what everyone else does." And that's not good for progress in any field.Imagine a world where everyone dresses, talks, and has the same ideas. It sounds boring. The richness of progress comes from having a mix of different thoughts and perspectives. When everyone is a copy of each other, that vibrant mix disappears, and the progress soup becomes tasteless. True innovation, the fascinating and groundbreaking stuff, usually comes from fearless people thinking differently. They go beyond the usual rules and norms. But when jobs expect everyone to follow the same rules without room for originality, that unique capacity to think outside the box gets lost.In our world, where different ideas and perspectives make things exciting and move us forward, losing individuality at work is like removing the most exciting ingredients from the soup. It doesn't just affect the workplace; it also slows down the progress and growth of society. So, embracing everyone's unique ideas and perspectives is like adding those special spices to the soup, making it flavorful and exciting again. Imagine you're at work, and there's this constant pressure to be just like everyone else, to meet certain expectations. It's like carrying a heavy load on your shoulders. This pressure can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, and even burnout-where you feel completely exhausted, physically and emotionally.Now, think about who you are-the things you like, your personality, your true self. When your job requires you to act in a way that doesn't match who you are, it creates internal conflict. It's like wearing a mask daily, pretending to be someone else. This conflict, if you ignore it, can affect many parts of your life, from how you see yourself (your self-esteem) to more serious mental health issues. And here's the thing: it doesn't just affect individuals when many people in a workplace are going through this. It's like a ripple effect. If everyone is feeling stressed and not being true to themselves, it impacts the overall health of the workplace. People might not be as happy or productive, and the work environment might not be sustainable in the long run.Let's zoom out a bit and look at society as a whole. If many individuals in a community give up who they are for their jobs, it can dull the whole club. Imagine a world where everyone acts and thinks the same way-it sounds pretty dull, right? The community's natural beauty comes from all the different stories, perspectives, and talents people bring. When everyone gives up their uniqueness for professional success, it's like removing the colours from a painting. Society loses its vibrancy and dynamism. The progress of humanity relies on this mix of individual stories and ideas. If that mix is sacrificed for everyone to fit into the same mould, it slows progress.In short, losing your individuality at work isn't just a personal problem; it significantly impacts mental well-being, workplace health, and society. Finding a balance between doing well at work and staying true to who you are is not just good for you-it's crucial for creating a lively and resilient society that benefits from everyone's unique contributions.The is a faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University