DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Nov 23: Jahanara Begum, mother of Member Secretary of Dashmina Upazila Unit Juba Dal in the district Md Shamim Khan, died of old-age complications at her residence in Gachhani Village under Banshbaria Union at 5:30 pm on Wednesday. She was 80.Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held on her house premises in Gachhani Village at 11 am on Thursday.Later on, she was buried at her family graveyard.She left behind her husband, two sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.