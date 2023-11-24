Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eight minors drown in six districts

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondents

Eight minor children including two brothers drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Jhalakati, Bhola and Gazipur, in recent times.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Raian, 8, a resident of Kaja Village under Langgair Union in the upazila.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, the child fell in a pond next to their house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued the boy from the pond and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Abdulla Al Amin confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a bucket in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Arifa, 3, daughter of day-labourer Md Ibrahim Ghorami, a resident of Kuniari Village under the upazila.   

Local and the deceased's family sources said the minor girl was playing near the kitchen of their house in the evening. At one stage of playing, she fell in a bucket filled with water accidentally while her mother was busy with cooking.

Later on, the family members rescued her from there after sensing the matter.

They then rushed her to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arifa dead.

Physician of the health complex Dr Md Feroj Kibria confirmed the incident, adding the child had died before being taken to the hospital.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in ponds in separate places in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incidents took place at around 9:30 am in Khalishakhali Village under Alipura Union and at around 11 am in Uttar Arajbegi Village under Dashmina Sadar Union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Achhia, daughter of Hiron Chowkidar, a resident of Khalishakhali Village; and Raisa, daughter of Rubel of Uttar Arjabegi Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Achhia fell down into the water of a pond next to their house while she was playing beside it at around 9:30 am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and took her to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

On the other hand, Raisa slipped into a pond next to the house while walking along the bank of the pond at around           11 am.

She was also rescued by the family members and taken to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

NALCHHITY, JHALAKATI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 1, son of Masud Sharif, a resident of Shangkarpasha Village under Nalchhity Municipality.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, the boy slipped into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalchhity Police Station (PS) Murad Ali confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Khadiza Akhter, 4, daughter of Md Tuhin, a resident of Lez Chhakina area under Kalma Union in the upazila.

It was known that after the divorce of her parents, Khadiza used to live in her paternal grandfather's house in the area. On Monday noon, Khadiza fell in a pond nearby the house while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, her grandmother along with the locals rescued Khadiza from the pond and rushed her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.  
 
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Lalmohan PS OC SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
 
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Two minor brothers drowned in a pond in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Tamim Hossain, 7, and Ismail Hossain, sons of Al Amin of Rifzipara Village under Barmi Union in the   upazila.

According to locals, Tamim and Ismail were playing with other children near their house at noon. At one stage, Ismail fell into a nearby pond, and drowned there.

Meanwhile, Tamim also drowned in the pond as he tried to rescue Ismail.

Later on, local people recovered Ismail's body from the pond. Tamim was missing at that time.

His body was then recovered at around 3:30 pm after a long search.

Sreepur PS OC Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim confirmed the incident.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Obituary
Eight minors drown in six districts
Two govt buildings turn drugs den in Joypurhat
Fake DB man arrested in Rajbari
Man killed in mob beating in Narayanganj
Man to die for killing wife, two children
Five get life term in Jamalpur murder case
Three killed, 3 injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft