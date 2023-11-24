Eight minors drown in six districts

Eight minor children including two brothers drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Jhalakati, Bhola and Gazipur, in recent times.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Raian, 8, a resident of Kaja Village under Langgair Union in the upazila.According to local and the deceased's family sources, the child fell in a pond next to their house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members rescued the boy from the pond and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Local Union Parishad Chairman Abdulla Al Amin confirmed the incident.PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a bucket in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Arifa, 3, daughter of day-labourer Md Ibrahim Ghorami, a resident of Kuniari Village under the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said the minor girl was playing near the kitchen of their house in the evening. At one stage of playing, she fell in a bucket filled with water accidentally while her mother was busy with cooking.Later on, the family members rescued her from there after sensing the matter.They then rushed her to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arifa dead.Physician of the health complex Dr Md Feroj Kibria confirmed the incident, adding the child had died before being taken to the hospital.DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in ponds in separate places in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The incidents took place at around 9:30 am in Khalishakhali Village under Alipura Union and at around 11 am in Uttar Arajbegi Village under Dashmina Sadar Union of the upazila.The deceased were identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Achhia, daughter of Hiron Chowkidar, a resident of Khalishakhali Village; and Raisa, daughter of Rubel of Uttar Arjabegi Village in the upazila.According to local sources, Achhia fell down into the water of a pond next to their house while she was playing beside it at around 9:30 am.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and took her to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.On the other hand, Raisa slipped into a pond next to the house while walking along the bank of the pond at around 11 am.She was also rescued by the family members and taken to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.NALCHHITY, JHALAKATI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 1, son of Masud Sharif, a resident of Shangkarpasha Village under Nalchhity Municipality.According to local and the deceased's family sources, the boy slipped into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.Later on, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalchhity Police Station (PS) Murad Ali confirmed the incident.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The deceased was identified as Khadiza Akhter, 4, daughter of Md Tuhin, a resident of Lez Chhakina area under Kalma Union in the upazila.It was known that after the divorce of her parents, Khadiza used to live in her paternal grandfather's house in the area. On Monday noon, Khadiza fell in a pond nearby the house while she was playing beside it.Sensing the matter, her grandmother along with the locals rescued Khadiza from the pond and rushed her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.Lalmohan PS OC SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Two minor brothers drowned in a pond in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Tamim Hossain, 7, and Ismail Hossain, sons of Al Amin of Rifzipara Village under Barmi Union in the upazila.According to locals, Tamim and Ismail were playing with other children near their house at noon. At one stage, Ismail fell into a nearby pond, and drowned there.Meanwhile, Tamim also drowned in the pond as he tried to rescue Ismail.Later on, local people recovered Ismail's body from the pond. Tamim was missing at that time.His body was then recovered at around 3:30 pm after a long search.Sreepur PS OC Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim confirmed the incident.