Two govt buildings turn drugs den in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Nov 23: In 1980, two residential buildings were built on the Collectorate Building premises in the district.Under the supervision of Public Works Department (PWD), these three-storey buildings having 12 flats were constructed at about Tk 2 crore.But for the last several years, no officer has been residing in these buildings. These have been lying abandoned for over last two eras. These have been turned deplorable. There is prevailing a ghostly environment inside the buildings.Locals complained, these government residential buildings have turned den of anti-social activities including drug-taking. The buildings have now been cause of panic.PWD Executive Engineer Dr Farzana Aktar said, the buildings have been lying unused for many years; in this regard, the authorities concerned have been informed in written.If there is instruction from the authorities concerned, measures will be taken accordingly, he added.A visit found missing of doors and windows of these buildings. Bushes have grown up in the buildings having snakes and insects.Local dwellers Babu, Arafat, Sabuj, Atik and many others said, drug pedlars run anti-social activities in the buildings. People are not safe here, they added.Nearest neighbour of these buildings and Judge Court Public Persecutor (PP) Advocate Nipendranath Mandal said, "I got information about immoral activities inside these buildings. If these are repaired, the government will get revenue. Along with this, local environment will be good."