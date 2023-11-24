Fake DB man arrested in Rajbari

RAJBARI Nov 23: A fake official of Detective Branch (DB) of Police was arrested in the district on Wednesday.The arrested man is Md Shamsur Rahman Alias Mofig, 28, son of Md Harej Miah, a resident of Char Jikri Village in Pangsha Upazila of the district.Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mkit Sarker confirmed the matter at a press briefing held in the SP office in the town on Thursday noon.The ASP said Shamsur Rahman is a fraudster, who used to collect extortion money from various individuals in guise of an official of DB Police.On information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him on Wednesday.However, legal action would be taken against him, the ASP added.