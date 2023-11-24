Fake DB man arrested in Rajbari

RAJBARI Nov 23: A fake official of Detective Branch (DB) of Police was arrested in the district on Wednesday.
The arrested man is Md Shamsur Rahman Alias Mofig, 28, son of Md Harej Miah, a resident of Char Jikri Village in Pangsha Upazila of the district.
Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mkit Sarker confirmed the matter at a press briefing held in the SP office in the town on Thursday noon.
The ASP said Shamsur Rahman is a fraudster, who used to collect extortion money from various individuals in guise of an official of DB Police.
On information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him on Wednesday.
However, legal action would be taken against him, the ASP added.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft