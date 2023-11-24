Man killed in mob beating in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 23: A man was beating to death by mob for snatching in the city after announcing on mike on Wednesday night.The incident took place in Kacharigalli area of the city.Deceased Habibur Rahman alias Habu, 35, was a resident of Baburail area in the city.It was known that Habibur Rahman alias Habu was a snatcher. The local residents were fed up with his activity. For the past two to three days, Habu and his men have been beating up people in Kacharigalli area of the city and taking away everything they had.On Wednesday night, he entered the area again and beat up some common people to snatch their goods. At that time, local people grabbed Habu and beat him up by announcing on a mike. He died on the spot. However, two others, who were with him, escaped the scene.Officer-in-Charge of Narayanganj Sadar Police Station Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.