Man to die for killing wife, two children

SYLHET, Nov 23: A court in the district sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and two children in Gowainghat Upazila in 2021.Sylhet Senior District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict on Thursday.The condemned convict is Hifzur Rahman, 36, a resident of Fulertol Binnakandi area in the upazila.The court also fined him Tk 10,000.According to the prosecution, Hifzur hacked his wife Alema Begum and two children Mizan and Anisa to death on June 16 in 2021 while they were sleeping at home.Deceased Alema Begum's father Aiyub Ali lodged a case with Gowainghat Police Station accusing Hifzur.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on February 28, 2022.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.