Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man to die for killing wife, two children

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent


SYLHET, Nov 23: A court in the district sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and two children in Gowainghat Upazila in 2021.

Sylhet Senior District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict on Thursday.
The condemned convict is Hifzur Rahman, 36, a resident of Fulertol Binnakandi area in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, Hifzur hacked his wife Alema Begum and two children Mizan and Anisa to death on June 16 in 2021 while they were sleeping at home.

Deceased Alema Begum's father Aiyub Ali lodged a case with Gowainghat Police Station accusing Hifzur.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on February 28, 2022.

Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Obituary
Eight minors drown in six districts
Two govt buildings turn drugs den in Joypurhat
Fake DB man arrested in Rajbari
Man killed in mob beating in Narayanganj
Man to die for killing wife, two children
Five get life term in Jamalpur murder case
Three killed, 3 injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft