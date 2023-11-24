Five get life term in Jamalpur murder case

JAMALPUR, Nov 23: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced five people to life-term imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2011.Jamalpur Special Court Judge Mohammad Abu Taher handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convicts are: Jiban, hails from Kishoreganj, Shipan, from Gazipur, Rakib, from Mirpur in Dhaka, Sohel Rana, from Cumilla, and Roni, from Manikganj.At the same time, the court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.Public Prosecutor of the court Md Nurul Karim Choton confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, on June 13 in 2011, police recovered the body of an unidentified person from the side of a railway line near Durmuth Railway Station in the district. In the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam of Dewanganj Railway Police Station (PS) filed a murder case.Later on, the then officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Railway PS Khandaker Shaker Ahmed started investigating the case. At one stage, he arrested five people for their involvement in the murder.After a long hearing, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday and sentenced the five accused to rigorous imprisonment.