Three killed, 3 injured in road mishaps

Three people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Narayanganj and Satkhira, on Wednesday and Thursday.BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday.The accident took place in Bhandab area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway of the upazila in the morning.The deceased was identified as Hekmat Ali Akanda, 90, son of late Afaz Uddin Akanda, a resident of the village.Police and local sources said a Mymensingh-bound bus of 'Saukhin Paribahan' hit Hekmat Ali in Bhandab area in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.The law enforcers, however, seized the killer bus.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhoradoba Highway Police Station (PS) Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NARAYANGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a bus in Siddhirganj of the city on Wednesday.The accident took place in Signboard Sahebpara intersection area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway under Siddhirganj PS at around 11:15 am.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Himalaya Paribahan' hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw from behind in Signboard Sahebpara intersection area at around 11:15 am, which left the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver and his helper.Kanchpur Highway PS' Shimrail Camp TI AKM Sharfuddin confirmed the incident that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and legal action would be taken in this regard.SATKHIRA: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Shabur Ali, 40, a resident of Daudkhali area under Sharsha Upazila in Jashore District.Quoting locals, Kalaroa PS OC Mustafizur Rahman said the accident occurred when Shabur along with his three co-workers was going to their workplace in the morning riding on a shallow engine-run brick breaking machine.On the way, the vehicle overturned into the road after losing its control over the steering when Shabur tried to take a turn.At that time, all of the four fell under vehicle, which left Shabur dead on the spot and three others critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene. Locals rescued the injured and took them to a nearby hospital.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.