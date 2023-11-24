Workshop on noise pollution control held in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Nov 23: A workshop on controlling of noise pollution was held in the district under the Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control.
District Department of Environment organized the programme in Sheikh Russel Auditorium in the morning, where more than a thousand of students from several educational institutions participated.
Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Md Saidul Arif, Kurigram Government College Principal Mirza Nasir Uddin, Kurigram Municipality Mayor Kaziul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Ruhul Amin, Medical Officer Dr ANM Golam Mohaimen and District Motor Owners Association General Secretary Lutfar Baksi, among others, were also present at the workshop.
