Tribal people at Arachhari deprived of healthcare services

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 23: About 150 tribal families of remote Arachhari area in Kaptai Upazila of the district are deprived of healthcare services.They are Marma, Tongchonga, Chakma and Tripura communities living in the Arachhari area at Ward No. 9 under No. 3 Chitmorom Union in the upazila.There is neither healthcare facility nor community clinic in the locality. To get healthcare services for maternity, child or adult diseases, locals have to walk about 8/12 kilometre (km) remote path or reach by boat to Kaptai Natun Bazar to consult pharmacy people or quack doctors.For any major problem, they have to travel 10 km to go to Upazila Health Complex. After taking service, they cannot back home at day time. It sets night.Founding President of Arachhari Government Primary School Nayan Tongchonga said, "In the absence of any government or private community clinic, we are deprived of all healthcare services. So, many mothers, children and old men die. It is urgent to set up a community clinic in our village."Union Member of Ward No 9 Biswajit Tongchonga and Acting Headman of No. 336 Arachhari Mouja Chikondhon Tongchonga said, "If any pregnant woman or old man falls sick suddenly, then we can't take them to upazila health complex by travelling remote hilly path. It is very urgent to set up a community clinic in this remote locality, so that local dwellers can get all healthcare facilities."Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mahiuddin inspected Arachhari area to see different development works of the government. During his inspection, dwellers demanded setting up healthcare clinic on an urgent basis.UNO assured them of taking measures about setting up a clinic at Arachhari. He asked them to apply for the desired clinic. "You apply and we will take action," he added.Chitmorom Union Chairman Wayeshlimong Chowdhury echoed the local demand for a community clinic.Health and Family Planning Officer of the Health Department-Kaptai Dr Masud Ahmed Chowdhury said, the government wants to set up community clinic in each area."If any local gives eight decimal lands, then we will take necessary measures for setting up community clinic in that area through the Ministry of Health," the UNO maintained.