Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tribal people at Arachhari deprived of healthcare services

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 23: About 150 tribal families of remote Arachhari area in Kaptai Upazila of the district are deprived of healthcare services.

They are Marma, Tongchonga, Chakma and Tripura communities living in the Arachhari area at Ward No. 9 under No. 3 Chitmorom Union in the upazila.

There is neither healthcare facility nor community clinic in the locality. To get healthcare services for maternity, child or adult diseases, locals have to walk about 8/12 kilometre (km) remote path or reach by boat to Kaptai Natun Bazar to consult pharmacy people or quack doctors.

For any major problem, they have to travel 10 km to go to Upazila Health Complex. After taking service, they cannot back home at day time. It sets night.

Founding President of Arachhari Government Primary School Nayan Tongchonga said, "In the absence of any government or private community clinic, we are deprived of all healthcare services. So, many mothers, children and old men die. It is urgent to set up a community clinic in our village."

Union Member of Ward No 9 Biswajit Tongchonga and Acting Headman of No. 336 Arachhari Mouja Chikondhon Tongchonga said, "If any pregnant woman or old man falls sick suddenly, then we can't take them to upazila health complex by travelling remote hilly path. It is very urgent to set up a community clinic in this remote locality, so that local dwellers can get all healthcare facilities."

Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mahiuddin inspected Arachhari area to see different development works of the government. During his inspection, dwellers demanded setting up healthcare clinic on an urgent basis.

UNO assured them of taking measures about setting up a clinic at Arachhari. He asked them to apply for the desired clinic. "You apply and we will take action," he added.

Chitmorom Union Chairman Wayeshlimong Chowdhury echoed the local demand for a community clinic.

Health and Family Planning Officer of the Health Department-Kaptai Dr Masud Ahmed Chowdhury said, the government wants to set up community clinic in each area.

"If any local gives eight decimal lands, then we will take necessary measures for setting up community clinic in that area through the Ministry of Health," the UNO maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Obituary
Eight minors drown in six districts
Two govt buildings turn drugs den in Joypurhat
Fake DB man arrested in Rajbari
Man killed in mob beating in Narayanganj
Man to die for killing wife, two children
Five get life term in Jamalpur murder case
Three killed, 3 injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft