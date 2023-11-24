Imran's party directed to hold leadership poll

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23: Pakistan's election commission on Thursday ordered jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's party to hold leadership polls to retain its voting symbol in next year's general election.Since being ousted in 2022, Khan has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are designed to stop him from contesting polls due in February, while his party has faced a massive crackdown.In the latest decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the former cricketer's party to hold intra-party elections in 20 days to retain its longstanding poll symbol: a cricket bat.Election symbols are crucial in a country where the adult literacy rate is just 58 percent, according to World Bank data."In case, the respondent party failed to comply with the direction of the Commission and failed to hold its intra-party election within the prescribed 20 days... (it) would be ineligible to obtain an election symbol," the ECP ruling said.Under Pakistan's election rules, political parties are bound to hold intra-party elections every five years.Politicians in the South Asian country are often tangled in legal proceedings that rights monitors say are orchestrated by the powerful military, which has ruled the country directly for more than half of its history and continues to enjoy immense power.Before the polls, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was struggling against a widespread crackdown, with leading party figures either jailed or forced to leave the party.Khan has been locked up since August, currently in custody awaiting trial in several cases, including an allegation of leaking state documents. The PTI's lawyers said they would challenge the verdict in an Islamabad court."This decision is profoundly distressing and fails to meet the standards of justice," PTI lawyer Gohar Khan told reporters in Islamabad.A caretaker government has been running Pakistan since parliament was dissolved on August 9.The country has struggled through months of political chaos, with Khan waging a campaign of defiance against the powerful military after being ousted from power last year.With Khan out of favour with the establishment, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned from self-imposed exile last month to lead his Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the poll campaign.Meanwhile, a Pakistani court on Thursday ordered authorities to produce former Prime Minister Imran Khan for trial on Nov 28 on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said, in what would be his first public appearance since he was jailed in August.The former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote on no-confidence in 2022, which he denounced as unfair."The court has ordered that Imran Khan be produced on Nov 28," Khan's lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter."We now have to see that this order is implemented."The court cited procedures, without elaborating, in stipulating the Nov 28 date for Khan's appearance. A spokesperson for the law ministry, which will decide if Khan is to appear, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The 71-year-old was jailed on Aug 5 for three years for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.He denied wrongdoing and has dismissed all of the various charges brought against him, including graft and the leak of a state secret, as cooked up at the behest of the military to block him from a Feb 8 general election. �AFP, REUTERS