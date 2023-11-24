Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Celtics bounce back to beat Bucks, Lakers comeback falls short

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LOS ANGELES, NOV 23: The Boston Celtics got back to winning ways with a 119-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in their top-of-the-table NBA Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday as the Dallas Mavericks thwarted an incredible LeBron James-inspired comeback to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-101.

The Celtics kissed goodbye to a six-game winning streak on Monday after crashing to an upset defeat against the lowly ranked Charlotte Hornets.

But Boston ensured there was no chance of a repeat against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the visiting Bucks in Wednesday's showdown at the TD Garden, taking control of the contest in the first quarter to clinch a wire-to-wire win.

The Celtics were in charge after jumping out to an early 10-0 lead, and although the Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to get within single digits, Boston regrouped and closed out victory.

Boston's Jaylen Brown scored 26 points with support from Jayson Tatum, who finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points on a night when no fewer than seven Boston players posted double-digit points totals as the Celtics preserved their unbeaten home record to improve to 12-3.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Klinsmann urges China to free detained S Korea player for Christmas
Celtics bounce back to beat Bucks, Lakers comeback falls short
Greek Rowing champion Ntouskos to start Olympic torch relay
Switzerland's Okafor picks up hamstring injury: AC Milan
Organizers accused of negligence over Brazil-Argentina brawl
Infantino decries violence at Argentina versus Brazil World Cup qualifier
Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after controversial football match
Crowded schedule 'not good for the game': Tuchel


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft