Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Infantino decries violence at Argentina versus Brazil World Cup qualifier

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Infantino decries violence at Argentina versus Brazil World Cup qualifier

Infantino decries violence at Argentina versus Brazil World Cup qualifier

LAUSANNE, NOV 23: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Wednesday there was no place in football for violence after ugly clashes ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

A skirmish between rival fans broke out during the national anthems in a stand behind one of the goals at the Maracana stadium in Rio on Tuesday with Brazilian police confronting Argentina fans.

"There's no place in football for this kind of violence, on or off the pitch," Infantino said on Instagram.

"Players, fans, teams and officials deserve a secure environment," Infantino said.

Tempers had flared in the Maracana stands moments before kick-off, with Brazilian police using batons.

Argentina players including Lionel Messi went towards the disturbances in an attempt to plead for calm. Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez attempted to jump into the seating area at one stage to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.

Messi and the other Argentinian players then returned to their dressing room as the clashes continued, with Messi appearing to say: "We're not playing, we're leaving."

"We went to the locker room because it was a way to calm everything down a little," Messi said. "We went to see how our families and people close to us were doing. And then we came back."

Argentina went on to defeat Brazil 1-0 thanks to a goal from Nicolas Otamendi and sit top of the South American qualifying standings with 15 points from six games.

Brazil's third defeat of qualifying, meanwhile, leaves the five-time world champions in sixth place with seven points from six games.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Klinsmann urges China to free detained S Korea player for Christmas
Celtics bounce back to beat Bucks, Lakers comeback falls short
Greek Rowing champion Ntouskos to start Olympic torch relay
Switzerland's Okafor picks up hamstring injury: AC Milan
Organizers accused of negligence over Brazil-Argentina brawl
Infantino decries violence at Argentina versus Brazil World Cup qualifier
Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after controversial football match
Crowded schedule 'not good for the game': Tuchel


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft