Crowded schedule 'not good for the game': Tuchel

BERLIN, NOV 23: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday hit out at the crowded fixture list, saying it was "not for the good of the game and not for the good of the players".Bayern play at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday, just 24 hours after some of their first XI, including Canada's Alphonso Davies and South Korea's Kim Min-jae, returned to Munich following the international break.While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad were "tired mentally and exhausted physically"."It's about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams. We were talking about it, it's the second time we play Friday away," he said."Alphonso and Min-Jae are returning today from very long journeys and it's obviously very unfortunate scheduling."It will be spoken of as an excuse but if you've heard Jurgen Klopp, they're playing on Saturday at 12:30 against Man City, we are playing tomorrow (Friday) away."It's borderline, or maybe even over the line already."Bayern also faced league leaders Bayer Leverkusen on a Friday immediately after an international break in September, drawing 2-2 -- one of only two occasions in the league this season where the German champions have dropped points. �AFP