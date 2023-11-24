Video
Rashid Khan out of Australia's BBL with back injury

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

ADELAIDE, NOV 23: Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan pulled out of Australia's Big Bash League Thursday with a back injury that requires minor surgery, his team said.

The world's top-ranked Twenty20 bowler was due to play for the Adelaide Strikers for a seventh year at the tournament starting next month.

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," club general manager Tim Nielson said in a statement.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

Khan has played every season with the Strikers since bursting on the scene as a 19-year-old in 2017, bagging 98 wickets in 69 matches with best figures of 6-17.

His withdrawal is another blow for the BBL after hard-hitting England batter Harry Brook last week opted out of playing for the Melbourne Stars because of workload concerns.     �AFP




