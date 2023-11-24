Bangladesh U19 concede fourth defeat in Quadrangular series

Bangladesh Under-19 team continued their dismal performance in Quadrangular Under-19 series in India by tasting a seven-wicket defeat to India B Under-19s at Mulapadu Cricket Stadium in Andra Predesh on Wednesday.Apart from India A, India B and Bangladesh U19, the other team in the tournament is England U19.In the double-leg tournament, Bangladesh earlier beat India B by same seven wickets for their only victory so far in the tournament. Already out of the final race, Bangladesh youths will take on England U19 in their sixth and last match of the tournament tomorrow (Friday).However, Bangladesh were bowled out for a meager 116 after being sent to bat first with just three batters reaching double digit mark. Opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli was the top-scorer with 27 while captain Ahrar Amin made 22. Rafi Uzzaman Rafi was the other one with 12.Dhanush Gowda wrecked havoc on Bangladesh batting line up, claiming five wickets for 32 runs while Saranu Nishanth scalped four for 51 runs.Opener Rudra Patel hammered a 54 ball-89 not out with 17 fours and two sixes as India B team cantered to the victory with 120-3 15.3 overs, which meant a staggering number of 207 balls were unused.India B currently is in the race to move to final with England B team. Both of the team had earned four points from five matches with India B holding the edge due to net run rate. India A which won all five matches so far reached the final already.The tournament is being held as part of the preparation campaign for these teams for the Under-19 World Cup which will be held in South Africa next year. �BSS