Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Taskin given complete rest for four weeks as a part of rehab

Shakib, Ebadot's comeback might take time

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Sports Reporter

Taskin given complete rest for four weeks as a part of rehab

Taskin given complete rest for four weeks as a part of rehab

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, speedster Taskin Ahmed and another right arm pacer Ebadot Hossain are struggling with fitness and they eventually are going to miss both home and away series against New Zealand in November and December. Shakib and Taskin are expected to resume playing from the forthcoming BPL.

"Taskin's shoulder injury is returning over and over," BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed journalists on Thursday. "We are planning him to keep away from bowling for a long time. We had discussed with him on the issue".

"He can bowl now but we have taken the decision considering long term impact of it on his career. He has to take pain killers at times and it has been hampering his bowling speed," he added.

The BCB therefore, want to send the paceman in home rehab. "We want him to comeback after getting fully fit. We have stopped his bowling for four weeks. Our target is to make him fit before the BPL" Chowdhury said.

Shakib was seen to come on November 22, he was supposed to change the bandage on the hand. The BCB's doctor however, informed that the all-rounder will be re-examined one week later.

In this regard Chowdhury further said, "Shakib's pain has decreased to a substantial extent. In case of such injury, one needs to re-examine after three weeks. Another x-ray will be done after a week and then we'll be able to take a decision about him".

Speedster Ebadot Hossain couldn't play the World Cup as his ligament was tore, who went under sword couple of months back.

Debashish was asked about the updates of the speedster and the physio informed that Ebadot is going to England again soon to re-examine the updates.

"His condition is improving. But he will be sent to the surgeon, who did the operation, to know the update of his injury conditions. Ebadot is likely to meet the doctor on 30th of this month," assured Chowdhury.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Klinsmann urges China to free detained S Korea player for Christmas
Celtics bounce back to beat Bucks, Lakers comeback falls short
Greek Rowing champion Ntouskos to start Olympic torch relay
Switzerland's Okafor picks up hamstring injury: AC Milan
Organizers accused of negligence over Brazil-Argentina brawl
Infantino decries violence at Argentina versus Brazil World Cup qualifier
Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after controversial football match
Crowded schedule 'not good for the game': Tuchel


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft