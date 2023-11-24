Taskin given complete rest for four weeks as a part of rehab

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, speedster Taskin Ahmed and another right arm pacer Ebadot Hossain are struggling with fitness and they eventually are going to miss both home and away series against New Zealand in November and December. Shakib and Taskin are expected to resume playing from the forthcoming BPL."Taskin's shoulder injury is returning over and over," BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed journalists on Thursday. "We are planning him to keep away from bowling for a long time. We had discussed with him on the issue"."He can bowl now but we have taken the decision considering long term impact of it on his career. He has to take pain killers at times and it has been hampering his bowling speed," he added.The BCB therefore, want to send the paceman in home rehab. "We want him to comeback after getting fully fit. We have stopped his bowling for four weeks. Our target is to make him fit before the BPL" Chowdhury said.Shakib was seen to come on November 22, he was supposed to change the bandage on the hand. The BCB's doctor however, informed that the all-rounder will be re-examined one week later.In this regard Chowdhury further said, "Shakib's pain has decreased to a substantial extent. In case of such injury, one needs to re-examine after three weeks. Another x-ray will be done after a week and then we'll be able to take a decision about him".Speedster Ebadot Hossain couldn't play the World Cup as his ligament was tore, who went under sword couple of months back.Debashish was asked about the updates of the speedster and the physio informed that Ebadot is going to England again soon to re-examine the updates."His condition is improving. But he will be sent to the surgeon, who did the operation, to know the update of his injury conditions. Ebadot is likely to meet the doctor on 30th of this month," assured Chowdhury.