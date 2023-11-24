UK budget seeks to turbocharge growth

LONDON, Nov 23: Britain's Conservative government was set to unveil Wednesday a budget update that aims to "turbocharge" the economy and is a vital part of its efforts to woo voters as it lags in polls before next year's expected election.Finance minister Jeremy Hunt was to pledge to stimulate growth, cut taxes and bring inflation down further, according to advance excerpts from his speech due at 1230 GMT alongside the latest economic and fiscal forecasts.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been boosted by recent news that he met his target to halve inflation, and won another lift on Tuesday after year-to-date borrowing undershot forecasts.Yet the Tories still trail the main opposition Labour party, whose leader Keir Starmer has benefited from public anger over a cost-of-living crisis which has eroded wages, sparked strikes and left millions of Britons struggling to pay bills."The Conservatives will reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more," Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt was due to say. �AFP