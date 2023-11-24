Stocks edge up further as blockade call largely ignored

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the people continued to almost ignore the nationwide blockade called by the anti-government parties, demanding election under a nonpartisan government.At the end of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 9 points to 6,233 while DSE Shariah rose by 1 point to 1,352 and the DSE-30 index increased by 3 points to 2,006 points.On the DSE, share prices of 71 companies increased, of 55 decreased and of 171 remains unchanged. The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Fu-Wang Ceramics, Yakin Polymer, Sea Pearl Beach, Khulna Printing, Pacific Denims, Fu-Wang Food, BD Thai Aluminum, Emerald Oil, Western Marine Shipyard and Evins Textile.Top 10 companies with price increase are:- GQ Ballpen, National Feed Mill, Miracle Industries, Khan Brothers PP, Sea Pearl Beach, Pacific Denims, Yakin Parimar, Dhaka Dyeing, Khulna Printing and Western Marine Shipyard.The top 10 companies in price reduction are:- Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund, Sonali Ansh Industries, Imam Button, Union Insurance, Aziz Pipes, Emerald Oil, United Insurance, Eastern Insurance, Islami Commercial Insurance and Reliance Insurance.At CSE its overall price index CASPI increased by 22 points. 42 of the 143 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 31 has decreased and the price of 70 has remained unchanged. Tk 11.80 crore. Tk 7.35 crore was traded on Wednesday.