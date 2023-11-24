Video
BD envoy Belal re-elected as MD of CFC in Amsterdam

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Diplomatic Correspondent

Sheikh Mohammed Belal from Bangladesh has been re-elected Managing Director of the Common Fund for Commodities (CFC), an intergovernmental financial institution established within the framework of the United Nations.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the CFC, a vestige of the New International Economic Order was established in 1989.

"He has been re-elected with 68.01 percent votes at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Governing Council," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Belal will serve a four-year term in office; the election took place on November 22, 2023.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen congratulated Belal on his re-election to the post.

"Ambassador Belal will have the opportunity to work more for the disadvantaged of the world as he has been elected managing director of an important financial institution for the second term," the Foreign Minister said in a congratulatory message on Thursday.

Under his leadership, he said, the Common Fund for Commodities will be able to play a more effective role in achieving sustainable development goals.  

Ambassador Belal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her confidence in nominating him for this high post as well as inspiring him to work more for the cause of alleviation of poverty.

In the 34 years of CFC history, Belal is the first Managing Director who has been elected with more than three third votes in the first round of voting.

He was first elected Managing Director of the Common Fund for Commodities (CFC) in the CFC's Governing Council on December 4, 2019 and officially assumed responsibility on April 8, 2020.

Prior to his appointment at CFC, Belal was Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands with concurrent accreditations to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia from March 2014 to February 2020.

The CFC is an international organization that provides financial support to projects along the commodity value chains in member countries.




