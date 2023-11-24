Video
Bank deposits rise in Sept on higher interest rate

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Deposits in the country's commercial banks increased in September year-on-year basis, due to a rise in interest rate and increase in government borrowing, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

Bank deposits in the country rose to Tk 16,23,139 crore in September 2023, marking an increase from Tk 14,82,177 crore in September 2022. It was Tk 15,94,584 crore in June 2023.

Term deposits surged from Tk 13.04 lakh crore in September 2022 to Tk 14.37 lakh crore in September 2023 and demand deposits increased from Tk 1.77 lakh crore in September 2022 to Tk 1.85 lakh crore in September 2023.

There was a decline in deposits earlier, as in February 2023 when bank deposits dropped to Tk 14.08 lakh crore from Tk 14.90 lakh crore in October 2022 and Tk 14.86 lakh crore in November 2022.

The government's significant borrowing from the central bank, particularly in the second half of the financial year 2022-23 significantly contributed to the growth of deposits.

According to BB data, the government borrowed Tk 1,24,122 crore in FY23 against Tk 59,833 crore borrowed in the previous financial year.

Of the total amount, the government borrowed a total of Tk 98,826 crore from the central bank and Tk 25,296 crore from the country's commercial banks in FY23.

The surge in borrowing from the central bank led to an increase in money supply on the financial market, bankers said adding the current economic crisis in the country has limited the availability of attractive investment options for individuals, prompting many to put money in bank deposits, they said.

Additionally, some banks increased their interest rates, which encouraged depositors to keep their money in banks, they said. Therefore, currency outside banks dropped to Tk 2.53 lakh crore in September from Tk 2.91 lakh crore in June.

However, the effect on banks' deposit balances was not as noticeable due to an ongoing liquidity crisis, bankers said.

They said this crisis was mainly caused by the central bank's sales of dollars to banks amid dollar crisis in the country's financial sector, which, in turn, absorbed an equivalent amount of taka from market.

Over the past 28 months, the central bank sold approximately $26 billion from its foreign exchange reserves. This included $4.5 billion allocated to banks in July-October of  2023-24, $13.5 billion in FY23 and $7.62 billion in FY22.

The gross foreign exchange reserve in Bangladesh Bank, according to International Monetary Fund guidelines, dropped to $19.5 billion on November 15 from $23.25 billion on August 31.




