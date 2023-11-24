Video
Friday, 24 November, 2023
Business

UN agencies, BBDN organise transformative job fair

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

In a recent collaboration, the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Multi-Partner Trust Fund (UNPRPD MPTF), together with the International Labour Organization (ILO), is teaming up with the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) for a transformative job fair on December 7th, 2023, at the Institutes of Architect of Bangladesh (IAB) in Agargaon, Dhaka, says a press release.

This unique job fair seeks to provide the private sector with a golden opportunity to tap into a more diverse talent pool of job seekers with disabilities, concurrently offering individuals with disabilities a platform to explore career opportunities within the private sector.

Aligned with the mandate of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities (RPPD) Act-2013, the private sector is called upon to play an active role in employing individuals with disabilities, creating an environment free of discrimination.

Governments sweeten the deal by granting tax exemptions to companies that embrace inclusivity in their workforce.

The fair calls on employers to take advantage of this occasion, with a multitude of skilled candidates with disabilities already registered, prepared to engage in calls and interviews with potential employers.




