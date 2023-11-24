Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Good governance vital in banking sector to face challenges'

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md. Nasser on Thursday stressed on the need for taking proper, visible and fast actions to ensure good governance in the banking sector to address mounting challenges faced by the sector.

The deputy governor was addressing the 11th Financial Sector Development Working Committee (FSDWC) meeting virtually on Thursday. Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) organised the event, says a press release.

Barrister Sameer Sattar, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (DCCI) co-chaired the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he hoped the present situation of investment and trade will get momentum after the upcoming election and new administration will boost the confidence of investors.

"From Bangladesh Bank, we have adopted a single exchange rate policy despite it is fixed by ABB and BAFEDA, we are strictly monitoring the rate. To manage the exchange rate fluctuation, the central bank is in contact with the Reserve Bank of India," he said.

The DCCI president stressed the importance of governance in managing non-performing loans, advocating for a swift recovery plan to revitalize the financial sector. He commended Bangladesh Bank for streamlining loan processes, facilitating easier access to financing.

BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum, presented a policy paper recommending an increase in the ceiling of Export Facilitation Pre-Financing Facility (EFPF) to Tk 30,000 crore.

Experts at the meeting, including Prof Dr Mahmood Osman Imam and ICAB Vice President Md. Yasin Miah FCA, echoed the importance of good governance, fiscal prudence, and accountability to attract deposits and private sector investments, it added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UK budget seeks to turbocharge growth
CCCI seeks extension of tax return submission deadline
Stocks edge up further as blockade call largely ignored
'BD labour cost rise could help Indian garment exporters'
BD envoy Belal re-elected as MD of CFC in Amsterdam
Bank deposits rise in Sept on higher interest rate
UN agencies, BBDN organise transformative job fair
'Good governance vital in banking sector to face challenges'


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft