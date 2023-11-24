Mercantile Bank holds training on internal control and compliance

Mercantile Bank PLC organized a virtual workshop on 'Dynamics of Compliance Report on Regulatory and Internal Audit' at its Training Institute recently. A total number of 55 officials of respective desk from 11 AD branches of the bank attended the online programme, says a press release.Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and COO of the bank inaugurated the workshop. Chowdhury highlighted on this occasion the importance of regulatory and internal audit guidelines and advised participants to strictly adhere to the guiding principle of preparing good inspection report required by the central bank.Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP and Head of ICCD and Audit Unit of the bank conducted the workshop as resource person. Javed Tariq, Principal of Training Institute moderated the training program and Shahin Akther, faculty of the training institute acted as a coordinator of the virtual workshop.