Islami Bank opens remittance lounge at branch level

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has opened remittance lounge at Corporate Branch in the Head Office Complex. Customers can now receive better and faster remittance services through this lounge. Remittance lounges will also be introduced in all branches of the bank gradually.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the lounge as chief guest on Thursday, says a press release.Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mahbub-a-Alam, Executive Vice President, Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of International Services Wing, Senior Vice Presidents A.K.M. Abu Siddiqui, Md. Nasim Ahmed, Mohammad Shahadat Ullah and Nazrul Islam, and Head of Overseas Banking Division along Saifuddin Mohammad Khaled, with top executives of the bank were present on the occasion.