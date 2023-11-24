NY City investment chief calls on Tesla to sanction Musk

Nov 23: New York City Comptroller Brad Lander told Reuters on Tuesday that Tesla's board of directors should sanction CEO Elon Musk if he does not apologise for endorsing an antisemitic comment on his social media platform X.Lander oversees about $946 million in Tesla shares for New York City public retirement funds. That amount is equivalent to a stake of roughly 0.1% in the electric-vehicle maker. Lander's remarks make him the latest Tesla shareholder to call on the EV maker to rein in Musk. Earlier, smaller investors including Nia Impact Capital and Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, raised concerns about Musk's action.Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov 15. The post falsely claimed that members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people. Musk said that the person who made the post was speaking "the actual truth."Lander said on Tuesday that Musk's action creates problems for Tesla, citing a section of the automaker's code of business ethics that prohibits bullying "at any level of the organization.""There's a real risk that if he becomes perceived as antisemitic that could have real reverberations for Tesla sales and value," Lander said.It remains unclear whether Tesla's board will take any action. It has stood by Musk over various controversies, ranging from settling fraud charges with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to the CEO's devotion of time and resources at other ventures such as rocket maker SpaceX, brain chip startup Neuralink, tunnel contractor the Boring Company and X. It also defended him after shareholders challenged his $56 billion worth of compensation in court.Tesla did not respond to questions about Lander's comments on Tuesday.Tesla shares, which have nearly doubled in value this year, were trading on Tuesday at about the same level before Musk endorsed the antisemitic post on Nov 15.Musk has since denied that he is antisemitic, and X CEO Linda Yaccarino told employees that "data will tell the real story" about the company's efforts to battle antisemitism.Lander said Tesla's board should make clear to Musk that he needs to take steps such as removing his post and apologizing for it. If Musk fails to do so, Tesla's board should consider actions such as docking his pay, suspending him or terminating him, Lander added."The board needs to hold him accountable but what we need more of these days is showing how people can grow and change," Lander said. �Reuters