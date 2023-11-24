itel brings new smartphone A70

itel, a reliable global brand for smart life brand proudly announces its much-anticipated smartphone, the Awesome itel A70.The itel A70 starts at a price of BDT 9,490. The itel A70 is now available in all itel retail store and brand outlets, says a press release.The itel A70 is loaded with many awesome features.One of the standout features is the massive 128GB storage, capable of storing up to 40,000 photos. Additionally, the 4GB (+8GB extended) total *12GB RAM enhances the phone's performance, reducing app startup times by an impressive 60% and making multitasking smoother and more efficient.The itel A70 comes in two storage variants- 64GB and 128GB. Both variants have a large 4GB RAM, and (8GB extended) total *12GB RAM.Another highlight of this new model is its super clear 6.6" HD+ big screen with Dynamic Bar technology.This innovative display not only offers a thin-edge, 90% screen-to-body ratio for large immersive visuals, but also enables users to have quick access to essential information like battery status, incoming calls, and unlocking status without opening apps, which is truly a leap forward experience for entry-level smartphone users.For photography enthusiasts, itel A70 features a 13MP Super HDR Camera that excels in capturing moments even in challenging backlight conditions.The camera's automatic multi-scene identification enhances highlight suppression, resulting in clearer and more vibrant backlight photos. The 8MP AI Portrait Selfie camera with soft front flashlight and AI beauty ensures stunning selfies every time.With a 5000mAh Big Battery and Type-C connectivity, itel A70 offers extended usage, making it perfect for those who need their phones to keep up with their busy lives.Powered by an advanced octa-core processor, it can ensure fluid navigation through various apps for daily use. The device runs on the new OS Android 13 Go system, offering a smooth operating experience.The Smart Link+ technology reduces latency by 20%, enhancing signal stability and automatic network repair in areas with poor connectivity.