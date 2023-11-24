Video
realme to hold imaging communication event in China

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

realme, the youth-favorite smartphone brand, organized a super-core imaging communication event in Shenzhen, China, with the theme 'New Groundbreaking Shift in Telephoto Imaging.'

realme has conducted an in-depth optimization in optical hardware chip processing power, and image algorithms by collaborating with its top industry partners Qualcomm and ArcSoft.

The upcoming flagship, realme GT5 Pro, incorporates the super-core telephoto imaging system, pioneering a groundbreaking shift in telephoto imaging.

An excellent flagship camera phone relies on a powerful 'core.' To fully unleash the potential of the flagship chip and telephoto lens at the main camera level, realme collaborates with Qualcomm to introduce the super-core imaging heterogeneous computing framework, says a press release.

realme collaborated with ArcSoft to launch an optimized super-light telephoto engine that empowers the innovative imaging technology of realme GT5 Pro.

To fully unleash the potential of the IMX890 super-light periscope telephoto lens, ArcSoft is deeply involved in the entire development process of realme GT5 Pro imaging.

As a result, users can enjoy a more relaxed, enjoyable, and excellent photography experience, from capturing vibrant HDR images to creating well-defined light and shadow textures.

As the new flagship developed under realme's 'No Leap, No Launch' philosophy, realme GT5 Pro positions itself as a dual-engine flagship.

Aside from being the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, it maximizes the performance experience and incorporates the industry-leading IMX890 super-light periscope telephoto lens.

Through the help of Qualcomm and ArcSoft, the phone restructures the fundamental architecture of imaging and comprehensively enhances its capabilities, earning the title 'New King of Telephoto Imaging.'

Telephoto is a key factor in defining the imaging experience. Periscope telephoto is the optimal solution to achieve high image quality and high magnification.

realme GT5 Pro features the jointly optimized IMX890 super-light periscope telephoto lens, the industry's most powerful low-light telephoto lens that boasts high specifications equivalent to those of a primary camera.

In terms of hardware, Sony IMX890 features a super large 1/1.56-inch sensor.

It supports 3x optical zoom, OIS+EIS for robust stabilization, all-pixel omnidirectional focus, and edge-cutting technology.

The overall photosensitivity is enhanced by 215%, ensuring excellent performance in low-light conditions and allowing users to capture clear and high-quality photos anytime. realme GT5 Pro's IMX890 super-light periscope telephoto lens is currently the industry's largest and most light-sensitive telephoto lens.




