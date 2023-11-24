BAPEX holds 34th Annual General Meeting

The 34th Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) was held on a virtual system on Wednesday, says a press release.The Shareholders and the Members of Board of Directors of the company participated in the meeting presided over by Mr. Md. Nurul Alam, Chairman of BAPEX Board and Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Govt. of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.The Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2022-2023 of the company was approved by the Shareholders at the meeting.During the financial year the total Income and Expenditure of the company was Tk. 608.49 crore and Tk. 530.71 crore respectively.Company's profit before tax was Tk. 77.78 crore. During the year the company has deposited Tk. 332.12 crore as government revenue to the national treasury.In the meeting the Shareholders and the Members of the Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction in the overall activities of the company during the period and provided valuable suggestions and guidelines on various issues for the better functioning of the company.