S'pore economy growth beats forecast in third quarter

SINGAPORE, Nov 23: Singapore's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, data showed Wednesday, while officials narrowed their full-year forecast owing to subdued demand for its exports in key markets including the United States and China.The 1.1 percent expansion in July-September was driven by the construction industry and services sector, including tourism.The reading from the trade ministry was better than the 0.8 percent growth expected and well up from the previous three months.Officials said they saw the economy growing 1.0 percent throughout 2023, against the 0.5-1.5 percent previously estimated.Since its last forecast in August, the US economy had performed better, the ministry said, but warned inflation-fighting interest rate hikes would weigh on it for the rest of the year. �AFP